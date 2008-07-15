iPhone 3G: (Mostly) Sold Out In Five Days (AAPL)

Want a new iPhone? You’d better be patient – or live on one of the coasts. Apple has run out of the new machines at 117 of its 188 stores. Fortune:



As of 6:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday, all three models (8GB black, 16 GB black or white) of the hot-selling device were sold out in 21 states, according to Jim Neal, a retired PR man living near Kansas City who took the time to check each of Apple’s 188 U.S. retail stores using the company’s iPhone availability widgets.

“All told,” he writes, “117 Apple stores reported having sold out of all models and only 27 stores indicated they had all three models in stock.”

The states reporting no stock on hand were Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin.

Apple (AAPL) advises shoppers to check availability after 9:00 p.m. the night before they visit an Apple retail store – and, if necessary, get up at the crack of dawn.

Next question: If you can get your hands on a new phone, who’s the activation process? We haven’t heard the same kind of panic and hysteria we were seeing on Friday, which leads us to believe that Apple and AT&T have figured out how to solve the problem. Meanwhile, somebody thinks the (mini) fiasco is good for Synchronoss Technolgies (SNCR), the company that used to help Apple with iPhone activation but doesn’t anymore. Shares spiked on Friday, and are up nearly 20% in the last week.

See Also: Snubbed iPhone 1.0 Partner: Don’t Blame Us!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.