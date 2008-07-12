iPhone 3G In NYC: Sold Out At AT&T, Still Some At The Apple Stores

No surprise: Apple seems to have stocked its own retail stores with many more new iPhone 3Gs than it gave out to carrier partner AT&T.



As of noon Friday, 10 of 10 AT&T (T) stores we contacted in Manhattan and Brooklyn were already sold out of iPhones — or didn’t have enough left for the people in line.

One crazy rep did suggest coming back tomorrow. Apparently said rep didn’t understand how this works: People who want to buy a 3G iPhone today want to buy an 3G iPhone today.

If you are one of those people, get thee to Apple’s (AAPL) stores on Prince Street and 14th Street, where clerks tell us they still have many in stock — though it’s not clear if they have enough for the people waiting outside. (Bring a book! The line is long.) We’re still on hold with Apple’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue, and will update if they answer.

