An iPhone would have cost $US3.5 million back in 1991, according to back-of-the-envelope-maths by TechPolicyDaily.
Here’s how the site reached that astronomical sum:
- GB flash memory: $US45,000 in 1991 vs. $US0.55 today
- Thus, 32GB flash memory = $US1.44 million
- Apple’s processor, which produces about 20,500 millions of instructions per second: $US620,000 in 1991
- The cost of mobile communication in 1991: $US100 per kilobit per second
- The iPhone delivers speeds in the 15Mbps range today. 15,000Kbps (15Mbps) x $US100 = $US1.5 million
Add those rought numbers ($1.44 million + $US620,000 + $US1.5 million) and you get $US3.56 million. TechPoliceDaily also points out that that sum doesn’t even account for the iPhone’s camera, operating system, display, apps or motion detectors.
Wow.
