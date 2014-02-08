An iPhone would have cost $US3.5 million back in 1991, according to back-of-the-envelope-maths by TechPolicyDaily.

Here’s how the site reached that astronomical sum:

GB flash memory : $US45,000 in 1991 vs. $US0.55 today

: $US45,000 in 1991 vs. $US0.55 today Thus, 32GB flash memory = $US1.44 million

Apple’s processor , which produces about 20,500 millions of instructions per second: $US620,000 in 1991

, which produces about 20,500 millions of instructions per second: $US620,000 in 1991 The cost of mobile communication in 1991: $US100 per kilobit per second

in 1991: $US100 per kilobit per second The iPhone delivers speeds in the 15Mbps range today. 15,000Kbps (15Mbps) x $US100 = $US1.5 million

Add those rought numbers ($1.44 million + $US620,000 + $US1.5 million) and you get $US3.56 million. TechPoliceDaily also points out that that sum doesn’t even account for the iPhone’s camera, operating system, display, apps or motion detectors.

Wow.

