Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 3.0 software will ship on June 17, Apple announced today. Free upgrade for all iPhone customers, $10 update for iPod touch customers.

This includes media streaming, in-app purchasing, push notifications, and more.

More WWDC updates here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.