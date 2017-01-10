See the biggest changes to the iPhone since it debuted 10 years ago

The first ever iPhone (2G) was unveiled 10 years ago and seemed like a futuristic device at the time, but it has come a long way since then.

The camera on the iPhone 2G was just 2-megapixels, compared to the 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone 7.

The highest spec iPhone 7 has 256 GB of storage which is mighty compared to the 16 GB maximum storage of the first generation iPhone.

Watch the video to see the other biggest differences.

