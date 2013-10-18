First-Generation IPhones Are Now Collector's Items Worth Thousands

The first iPhone — the iPhone 2G — is now being advertised as a collector’s item.

Yes, the antiquated first generation iPhone, useless now, is seeing its stock rise. If you have one in mint condition, you may be able to pocket a quick $US1,000 or more.

We took to eBay to check out what the phones were selling for.

Here are some current listings:

We’re a little sceptical about this price point:

But we’ve learned people will buy anything. For context, you could walk into the Apple Store and buy a brand new iPhone 5S (without a contract) for $US699. Proof that rare (albeit pretty useless) items are of great value to some.

Time will tell if these phones will actually sell. There are currently eight iPhone 2Gs for sale on eBay and back in September, one sold for $US1,999.

