iPhone 2.0 Software Trickles Out, 'Very Good' So Far, Exchange Email A Bit Flaky

Dan Frommer

Apple’s iPhone 2.0 software update won’t roll out until next Friday, July 11, when the new iPhone 3G goes on sale. But it’s already starting to leak — a not-quite-finished version, perhaps — and some iPhone owners are testing it on their older, first-generation phones.

It’s “very good” so far, says Spark Capital’s Bijan Sabet, who installed the iPhone 2.0 update a few nights ago.

Highlights: Syncing up calendar entries and address book data wirelessly via his Microsoft Exchange server, which he says is “a dream.” And he digs the geo-location data the iPhone camera adds.

Lowlights: He had some problems setting it up with sync with Exchange — a firewall problem. And it’s “choked a few times” trying to send emails. “When it does choke it keeps it in the outbox and tries again later,” he says. “That has happened a number of times today.” Push email on the iPhone seems to drain his battery faster than it does on his BlackBerry, too, he thinks. (Again — not sure if he has the final version of the iPhone 2.0 software, so Apple might still make some improvements.)

And a tiny bit of disappointing news for those hoping Apple would add one particular last-minute surprise: Still no copy and paste, Sabet confirms. Bummer.

Photo: Bijan Sabet

