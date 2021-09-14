The iPhone 13 is here

The new iPhone 13. Apple

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13, a redesigned iPhone with a 20% smaller notch, on Tuesday.

The iPhone 13 comes in five colors – pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and Product Red – and has the same flat-edge display as the iPhone 12. Apple also reoriented the rear camera, positioning the two lenses diagonally rather than vertically.

The new device runs Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says allows the device to deliver 15.8 trillion operations per second. The iPhone 13 also has a bigger battery that provides 2.5 hours longer battery life than iPhone 12, as well as a 28% brighter display than last year’s device.

Apple says it improved the camera in iPhone 13, allowing it to capture more light and color, and added Cinematic Mode to videos, which gives them a cinematic, film-like quality by automatically changing the focus.

The iPhone 13 Mini, also debuted on Tuesday, contains the same capabilities in a smaller form-factor.

The iPhone 13 Mini will start at $US699 ($AU948) and the iPhone 13, with 128 GB of starting storage, will cost $US799 ($AU1,084).