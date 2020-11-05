Here are all the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini pre-order plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Image: Apple

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini will be going live at 12am, November 7.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini are set to release on Friday, November 13.

We’ve collected most of the available mobile plans for Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Back in October, Apple announced the latest iteration of their popular smartphone, the iPhone 12, along with three variants. The standard version of this new iPhone was released on October 23, alongside the iPhone 12 Pro, while the release of the two other variants – the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini – are set to be released on Friday, November 13.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini will be live as of midnight tonight (12am, November 7). We’ve collected some of the available iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini plans for Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

These new iPhones come equiped with a new A14 Bionic Chip, making them the fastest performing iPhones to date, along with OLED screens (the Pro Max has a Super Retina XDR display). The Mini has a 5.4-inch display, while the Pro Max has, as it’s name suggests, a large 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 12 Mini has dual rear-mounted 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture) cameras. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has triple rear-mounted 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.2) cameras. Both iPhones have a 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front-facing camera.

Telstra iPhone 12 Mini plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (256GB) plans

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) plans

Optus iPhone 12 Mini plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (256GB) plans

Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) plans

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Mini plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Mini (256GB) plans

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) plans

