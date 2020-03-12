More details have emerged about the iPhone's rumoured 3D depth camera for advanced augmented reality, photo, and video effects

MASON TRINCA / Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook.

At least one of this year’s iPhones may feature a 3D depth camera on its back, according to Fast Company.

The publication says the camera being developed is a laser, sensor, and software system that emits light to measure the distance between the phone and various objects and surfaces in front of it.

This detailed depth information will supposedly enable new photo and video effects, as well as better augmented reality experiences.

Apple has reportedly been working on such a feature, often referred to as a “world-facing” camera, for at least two years.

There’s more detail about the advanced 3D camera reportedly coming to the iPhone.

Fast Company has reported that at least one model in the expected iPhone 12 lineup may come equipped with a 3D depth camera, following a similar report by Bloomberg in January.

Citing a “source with knowledge,” Fast Company says the camera being developed is a laser, sensor, and software system that emits light to measure the distance between the phone and various objects and surfaces in front of it.

The depth information obtained by the camera will supposedly allow for new photo and video effects, as well as improved augmented reality experiences.

A 3D “rear-facing” or “world-facing” camera of this nature has been mooted for years as a possible addition to new iPhones, and the company has reportedly been working on such a feature for at least two years. Though Samsung phones already use rear-facing 3D depth cameras, Apple looks to be shooting for the jazziest version possible.

Apple already features a depth camera on the front of its newer iPhone models, used for features such as Face ID. According to Fast Company, Apple will source the laser for the new rear cameras from California-based Lumentum, which supplies the same kit for the iPhone’s front-facing 3D camera.

It isn’t clear how the coronavirus impact may affect Apple’s releases in 2020. The company has stayed silent on its annual developer conference, WWDC, scheduled to take place in California in June. Apple also warned in February that it would miss earlier revenue guidance for the quarter, thanks to the coronavirus’ impact on production and store closures.

