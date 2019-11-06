A TikTok creator used a clever $5 hack to make an older iPhone look like the new $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro

Dave Smith/Business Insider The iPhone 11 Pro is easily identifiable by its three cameras.

TikTok user @digital_buyer posted videos showing how to make an iPhone X look like an iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, which the company unveiled in September, has a distinctive look with three rear cameras.

Digital buyer used a sticker that sells for less than $US5 to spoof the $US1,000 phone.

When Apple announced new phones at its event in September, people were quick to mock the the three cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Memes appeared almost immediately, and some people said that the cameras triggered their trypophobia, or fear of clustered holes.

But that distinctive three-camera look also makes it easy to tell if someone has the latest iPhone model, making it an immediate status symbol.

If you’re having iPhone envy, TikTok user @Digital_buyer posted videos of an easy workaround to make people think you have the newest iPhone. The best part? You’ll only have to spend a few dollars.

Digital buyer puts the sticker over the phone’s actual camera, then places a case over it. At a glance, the phone does pass for an iPhone 11 Pro, thanks to the square-shaped camera bump.

If you want to try it for yourself, the stickers sell on AliExpress for between $US2 and $US5, and ship from China.

