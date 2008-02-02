Ad Giant Interpublic: Microsoft Muzzling Us

Microsoft – Yahoo is all about advertising. But don’t bother asking anyone who works for ad giant Interpublic what they think about the deal.

Interpublic owns Universal McCann, and MSFT is one of Universal McCann’s biggest clients. And MSFT, IPG tell us, has told the holding company that none of its 43,000 employees, at any of its companies, are to say a word to pesky press types. That said, if any of you folks want to drop us a line at [email protected], we’d love to hear from you.

