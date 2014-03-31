Major UN Report: The World Is Completely Unprepared For The Effects Of Climate Change

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released the second of its three-part report on climate change at a conference in Yokohama, Japan, on Monday morning local time.

Here’s a link to the live conference.

The report, which looks at the risk of climate change and how we can adapt, says that countries are not prepared for the effects of a changing climate.

“Nobody on this planet is going to be untouched by climate change,” said Rajendra Pachauri, chairman of the IPCC, in an opening statement.

In the report, climate scientists predict that the impacts of climate change will include shrinking GDP, food shortages, and a rise in violent conflicts.

The new Fifth Assessment Report is the IPCC’s biggest report since 2007. The first part was released in September 2013.

