Here Are The Biggest Climate Change Risks For Each Continent

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scary new release includes a ton of details describing the impacts that climate change will have on the Earth.

The report details some of the key risks that climate change poses to every part of the world in the charts below.

To read these charts, use the legend below, which describes the climate factors driving these risks. The orange bar indicates how bad the problem is going to be, and if anything can be done to mitigate it in the short or long term:

Scroll down to see what’s in store for your corner of the world.

North America — Heat, wildfires, and floods.

Europe — Economic losses from flooding, extreme heat events, and water scarcity.

Africa — Stress on water resources, reduced crop productivity, and spreading diseases.

Central and South America — Decreased food production and water scarcity.

Asia — Flooding, drought, and deadly heat waves.

Australasia — Destruction of coral reefs and flooding.

Polar Regions — Ecosystem destruction and extreme weather.

The world’s oceans — Changes in fisheries, reduced biodiversity, and habitat loss.

Small islands — Destruction of low level coastal areas.

