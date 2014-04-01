Here Are The Biggest Climate Change Risks For Each Continent

Jennifer Welsh

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scary new release includes a ton of details describing the impacts that climate change will have on the Earth.

The report details some of the key risks that climate change poses to every part of the world in the charts below.

To read these charts, use the legend below, which describes the climate factors driving these risks. The orange bar indicates how bad the problem is going to be, and if anything can be done to mitigate it in the short or long term:

IPCC key risk ledgendIPCC

Scroll down to see what’s in store for your corner of the world.

North America — Heat, wildfires, and floods.

Key risks to north americaIPCC

Europe — Economic losses from flooding, extreme heat events, and water scarcity.

Key risks to europeIPCC

Africa — Stress on water resources, reduced crop productivity, and spreading diseases.

Key risks to africaIPCC

Central and South America — Decreased food production and water scarcity.

Key risks to central and south america IPCC

Asia — Flooding, drought, and deadly heat waves.

Key risks to asiaIPCC

Australasia — Destruction of coral reefs and flooding.

Key risks to australasiaIPCC

Polar Regions — Ecosystem destruction and extreme weather.

Key risks to polar regionsIPCC

The world’s oceans — Changes in fisheries, reduced biodiversity, and habitat loss.

Key risks to the oceansIPCC

Small islands — Destruction of low level coastal areas.

Key risks to small islandsIPCC

