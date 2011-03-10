iPads Will Surf The Web More Than Twice As Fast With iOS 4.3

Photo: jesscrossviaFlickr

Preliminary testing by Slashgear confirms, and maybe even exceeds our expectations:Web browsing on iOS 4.3 (released earlier today) using the new Nitro rendering engine is going to be a whole lot faster.



utilising a few benchmarking tools, Slashgear measured JavaScript loading time on a few iPads.

Here’s what they found:

An iPad running iOS 4.3 loaded JavaScript about 2.6 times faster than an iPad running iOS 4.2.1.

An iPad 2 demoed at the launch event last week ran about 4 times faster than an iPad running iOS 4.2.1, and 1.5 times faster than an iPad today running iOS 4.3.

The tests show it’s not all about the hardware. Results may not be identical depending on your model of iPhone or iPod Touch, but your internet browsing will certainly be faster with the latest update.

You can upgrade to iOS 4.3 in iTunes.

