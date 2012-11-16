$1.5 Million Worth Of iPads Stolen From JFK!

Photo: AP

If you live in the New York City area and you’re having a hard time tracking down an iPad Mini, this might be why.A group of “brazen crooks,” in the words of the New York Post, stole two pallets of iPad Minis, or 3,600 Minis, worth $1.5 million from JFK airport. The iPads had just arrived from China.



The crooks drove into the airport with a white tractor trailer around 11 PM on Monday night. They then used one of JFK’s forklifts to load the two pallets worth of iPads into the truck. They left behind three other pallets worth of iPad Minis.

The Post suggests they were caught by an airport worker, which is why they left behind other iPads. But, the worker who “challenged” them didn’t do much because they are still at large.

The Post’s sources think it was an inside job.

