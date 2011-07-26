iPads Have Outsold Android Tablets 24 To 1

Apple is absolutely dominating Android in the tablet market.



John Gruber at Daring Fireball did a quick analysis and came to the conclusion that Apple has sold 24 iPads for every Android-power tablet sold.

How did he get there?

He took a look at the Android Developer dashboard and saw that 0.9% of Android devices have screens over 7 inches, which is the size of a tablet. He then multiplied that by 135 million, the number of Android devices out there according to CEO Larry Page. That number is 1.22 million Android tablets.

Apple has announced sales of 28.73 million iPads, which is 24X greater than Android tablets.

Arguably this isn’t the fairest comparison since the iPad was around for three quarters before real Android tablets hit the market. (By “real” we mean tablets running Honeycomb, Google’s tablet specific OS.)

If you do a comparison of iPad sales from this year only to Android tablets, the iPad is outselling Android by 12X.

Android started slowly in the smartphone space, and eventually caught up, so it’s possible it repeats a come from behind victory, but the dynamics of the smartphone market are different. Consumers aren’t tethered to a carrier when picking a tablet, and Apple (thus far) has the pricing advantage.

There’s no reason for any consumer to buy an Android tablet other than hatred of Apple. Unless Google changes that, then Apple’s domination of Android in the tablet space should continue.

Don’t Miss: The iPad Just Ate 11% Of The PC Market

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.