MOBILE INSIGHTS: iPads Still Dominate North American Tablet Usage

iPads Account For More Than 80 per cent Of Tablet Use (Chitika)

The iPad family accounted for 81% of tablet use in the U.S. and Canada during April, up slightly from a few months ago. Kindle Fires accounted for the second largest share, followed by Samsung Galaxy tablets. In other words, even though Android took its first lead in global tablet market share last quarter (see chart, right), that’s not showing up in North American usage patterns. It’s likely that Android tablets are filling out the low-end of the tablet market in the emerging world. Read >App Store Revenues Still Dwarf Google Play (Distimo)

Daily U.S. revenues for the top 200 grossing applications in the App Store were 4.6 times higher in April than for the top 200 best performing apps in Google Play. However, Google Play’s share of combined revenues was 27%, up significantly from 19% in November. While the App Store takes the larger share of global app revenues too, Google Play has gained the edge in some markets. Read >

Location-Aware Mobile Campaigns See Eye-Catching Metrics (Internet2Go)

Greg Sterling breaks down a new report on location-based mobile advertising put out by Verve Mobile. Here are some highlights:

Mobile-local ad campaigns for casual dining restaurants outperformed campaigns without location targeting by a factor of two or three.

Verve’s case studies show that location-targeted display ads show impressive click-through rates of 3% to 4%.

Advertisers also seem to be moving toward geo-aware techniques — which send different messages to different users based on their position — and away from geo-fencing, which is more about spraying users in a certain area with the same ad. Read >

For more on location-based services, please check out our report, “How Location-Based Services Are Transforming the Mobile Industry

Samsung Introduces The Galaxy S4 Mini (Samsung)

Unlike Apple, Samsung continues to hit every price and design point it can with its product lineup. Read >

Dots Passes 3 Million Users (New York Times)

It’s the latest addictive mobile game, users have played more than 250 million games. Like other mobile games, by far the most successful app category in terms of revenue, Dots relies on in-app purchases to make money.

Google Play Music Is Coming To iOS (9to5Mac)

Android chief Sundar Pichai confirmed that Google’s Spotify competitor is coming iOS in the next few weeks, continuing its effort to carve out its own ecosystem on Apple’s platform.

