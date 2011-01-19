iPads Are Already 7% Of Global PC Market

Photo: Apple

Apple sold 7.3 million iPads in Q4.According to SAI’s Matt Rosoff, citing IDC estimates, the global PC market is about 100 million units a quarter.



That means that, in its third quarter of existence, Apple’s iPads already have ~7% of the global PC market.

Wow!

Now let’s fast forward a few years.

At this rate, in a few years, iPads will account for, say 25%, of the global PC market–especially after Apple works the price down to $199 and every middle-class household has a couple of them just lying around. And Android-based tablets will probably account for another huge chunk of the market.

With that much of the global personal computing market running on something other than Windows, the rest of Microsoft’s monopoly control of the desktop and desktop apps will collapse. Windows will become just another platform.

Now do you understand why people are so excited about Apple?

Now do you understand why people are worried about Microsoft?

