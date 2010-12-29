Apple Working On Verizon Capable iPad

Apple is developing three versions of the iPad 2, DigiTimes reports.



One is a wifi version, one runs on the Verizon compatible CDMA wireless network, and the other runs on UTMS, which is the more universal wireless network.

According to DigiTimes sources, the ratio of production will be 3 wifi iPads for every 7 wireless iPads.

The reason Apple is favouring 3G iPad production? DigiTimes sources say that 60-65% of iPad shipments are 3G enabled.

Don’t Miss: The First 15 iPad Apps You Must Download

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.