Believe It Or Not, CABLE COMPANIES Are Now Making The Coolest iPad Video Apps

A new crop of cool iPad video apps have recently hit Apple’s App Store, and they’re coming from an unexpected source: America’s largest cable companies.



The cable giants like Cablevision, Time Warner, and Comcast are finally taking advantage of their assets — huge lists of channels and super-fast pipes into customers’ homes — with free, useful apps.

The latest include Cablevision’s Optimum app, which lets you stream all of your cable channels and on-demand video, and Time Warner Cable’s, which lets you stream a smaller subset of channels.

And Comcast, which does not offer live streaming yet, just announced that its Xfinity TV app now has 4,500 hours of on-demand video content, up 50% from 2 months ago.

Cable networks are also getting into the game. ESPN just rolled out a new iPhone app called WatchESPN, with four full channels of live-streaming, for subscribers to participating cable services.

Why is this surprising?

We’ve badgered the cable companies in this space for years for their terrible user interfaces and generally slow approach to supporting new consumer technology. We’ve seen companies like Netflix, Major League Baseball, and Hulu beat them to the punch, embracing the iPad and iPhone with apps long before the cable cos.

But now, finally, the cable guys are at the table, and they’re doing cool stuff. We hope it’s a sign of more to come.

