Tim Cook: I Looked At The iPad Sales Data Closely, And I Saw No Impact From The Kindle Fire

Photo: AP Images

Apple blew away analyst expectations for iPad sales last quarter despite the introduction of the Kindle Fire, the first seemingly credible threat in the market.On the earnings call Tim Cook was asked if he thought that customers might have bought more iPads after taking a look at the cheaper Kindle Fire. The theory is that they saw the cheap Kindle, and then realised they’d rather have the iPad, which can do more.



Cook didn’t subscribe to that theory. He said there was no effect either way from the Kindle Fire. He checked the iPad sales in the U.S. on a weekly basis after the launch of the Fire, but saw nothing.

