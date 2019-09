What do you get when you combine two great inventions? Endless possibilities. This video of an iPad and Velcro, which is spreading around the internet, is pretty awesome.



iPad + Velcro from Jesse Rosten on Vimeo.

See Also: Crazy Huge iPad Lines From Around The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.