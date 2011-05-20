STUDY: iPad Readers Are Skimming And Can't Remember What They've Read

Photo: Flickr

French consulting firm Miratech just published a research report claiming that users reading news on an iPad are less focused than when reading a newspaper.They used eye-tracking techniques in order to study the way people read, as well as how long people spend looking at each part of a page.



Miratech concludes that “Readers are more likely to skim over articles on an iPad than in a newspaper.”

Some bullet points from the research report:

20% of users have better retention when they read something on paper versus on an iPad

There’s no difference in the amount of time it takes a person to read an article on an iPad versus in a newspaper

On average, eyes linger longer on paper, implying more focused reading (40 ms longer on print)

People’s “gaze patterns” when they first look at a page are identical on an iPad versus a print newspaper.

See below for a cool video of the eye-tracking software in action. The blue dot represents where the user is focusing his or her vision.

Don’t Miss: 10 iPad Magazines That Are Killing Print

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.