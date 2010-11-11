Dear iPad Owners: Please Take Our Usage Survey!

Do you have an iPad?



If you do, we’d be grateful if you could spend a few minutes helping us understand how you use it (by taking the survey below). We’ll publish the results in a few days.

Thanks in advance!

Note: When filling out the percentage time you spend with iPad DO NOT add % signs. Just fill in the number.

Create your free online surveys with SurveyMonkey, the world’s leading questionnaire tool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.