Here's What's Inside The iPad (Teardown)

It has a battery!

Photo: Apple (via FCC)

iFixit got ahold of some internal photographs of the iPad that Apple wanted the FCC to keep secret until August. The FCC didn’t keep them secret. So now iFixit is doing a teardown analysis based on the photos, a day ahead of the real teardown it will do when it gets its hands on an actual iPad.



iFixit’s teardown goes through the iPad part by part, with detailed photos and descriptions.

For example, here’s what they have to say about the battery (in photo):

Step 7

The battery is quite obvious to pick out of this picture of the rear case (sans display assembly).

The 3.75V, 24.8 watt-hour (6.5 Amp hour [!]) battery provides the juice for an advertised 10 hours of use. In contrast, the iPhone 3GS has a 4.51 watt-hour battery and the MacBook Air has a 40 watt-hour battery.

The battery seems to integrate two separate 3.75V lithium polymer cells wired in parallel for such ample battery life.

The USB power supply had to be enhanced specifically for the iPad. It’s a 10W unit manufactured by Foxlink Technology, Ltd., part #A1357 W010A051.

Check the whole thing out here >

See Also: We’ve Seen The Amazing Future Of The iPad And This Is It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.