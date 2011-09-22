Here's Where Thousands Of Old First-Gen iPads Are Ending Up

Photo: Hoguhton Mifflin

Every single member of AmeriCorp’s Teach For America — more than 9,000 strong in 38 states — has received a first-generation iPad, reports CNN.Apple started collecting old iPads from customers buying iPad 2s, inviting them to donate their old devices to teachers in low-income areas.



The iPads were refurbished and distributed to the Teach For America staff over the past two weekends.

Everyone receiving a device got the following email from Apple: “What could an iPad do for your classroom and your students? Well, we’re asking you to help us answer this question.”

