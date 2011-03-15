iPad, Tablets To Replace Game Consoles?

By James Brightman



Apple just launched the iPad 2 to rave reviews from game developers (some think it’s on par with Sony’s upcoming NGP) and with more competitors entering the space, the tablets market is taking off. Unlike the console or portables market, which takes five or more years to upgrade the hardware, smartphones and tablets iterate quickly.

This year’s iPad is already nine times more graphically capable than last year’s. Will tablets eventually iterate to the point that they’re actually more powerful than consoles and become more ubiquitous as well?

We asked London Venture Partners co-founder and former Sony executive Phil Harrison this very question.

“Yeah, I believe so,” he answered. “I think while there are clearly some compromises in terms of user interface and user experience on a tablet, the touch screen interface will enable other forms of game experience and game design that you couldn’t do on a TV-based console, so I think there’s going to be a tradeoff. But I think the pads/tablets market is going to be a very vibrant market for games.”

“But it’s not just the technology. It’s the business models you can put on these devices – free-to-play, microtransactions, built on social networks, delivered through a browser-style interface that is either an app or stream. These are 21st century business models that are going to prevail.”

