iPAD SURVEY RESULTS: Everything You Need To Know About How People Use The iPad

Photo: Associated Press

We recently surveyed Apple iPad owners to find out how they use their tablets.The answers have implications for web publishers, app designers, and other gadget makers.



Based on responses from more than 500 iPad owners, here’s what we’ve learned:

Safari, the web browser, is the iPad’s most important app. But iPad owners download, pay for, and regularly use many apps, on average.

Most people say they are using the iPad MORE now than when they first got it. So perhaps it’s not just a novel toy that people will throw away once they get bored.

Almost half of the iPad owners surveyed have the 3G model, which lets them connect from anywhere. But only about half of those are on a data plan.

