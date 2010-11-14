iPAD SURVEY RESULTS: Everything You Need To Know About How People Use The iPad

Photo: Associated Press
We recently surveyed Apple iPad owners to find out how they use their tablets.The answers have implications for web publishers, app designers, and other gadget makers.
Based on responses from more than 500 iPad owners, here’s what we’ve learned:
- Safari, the web browser, is the iPad’s most important app. But iPad owners download, pay for, and regularly use many apps, on average.
- Most people say they are using the iPad MORE now than when they first got it. So perhaps it’s not just a novel toy that people will throw away once they get bored.
- Almost half of the iPad owners surveyed have the 3G model, which lets them connect from anywhere. But only about half of those are on a data plan.
Most say they've used the iPad MORE since their initial experimentation period. We had thought people would get bored with the novelty and then use it less.
Most people use fewer than 10 apps on a regular basis, suggesting that they're ignoring half or more of the apps they've ever downloaded.
Kindle books are the most popular, likely thanks to Amazon's huge selection and cross-platform compatibility.
Of those who have 3G iPads, only a little more than half subscribe to data plans. This is where Apple's lack of a 2-year contract requirement is helpful and friendly to the consumer.
But those who have say it hasn't reduced the use of their iPad. Or they're too proud to admit it! (Ours has, for sure.)
Most say it's OK to have both an iPad and MacBook Air. We agree: We think the iPad is still much more fun, but we can't get any work done on it. Similarly, we wouldn't want to read an e-book on the MacBook, but it's great for getting work done anywhere.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.