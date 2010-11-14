iPAD SURVEY RESULTS: Everything You Need To Know About How People Use The iPad

Dan Frommer, Leah Goldman
We recently surveyed Apple iPad owners to find out how they use their tablets.The answers have implications for web publishers, app designers, and other gadget makers.

Based on responses from more than 500 iPad owners, here’s what we’ve learned:

  • Safari, the web browser, is the iPad’s most important app. But iPad owners download, pay for, and regularly use many apps, on average.
  • Most people say they are using the iPad MORE now than when they first got it. So perhaps it’s not just a novel toy that people will throw away once they get bored.
  • Almost half of the iPad owners surveyed have the 3G model, which lets them connect from anywhere. But only about half of those are on a data plan.

Two-thirds of iPad owners use their iPads 1-5 hours a day.

Most say they've used the iPad MORE since their initial experimentation period. We had thought people would get bored with the novelty and then use it less.

Almost 30% say the iPad is now their PRIMARY computer.

The most popular activity on the iPad is web browsing, followed by email and other communications.

People spend more of their personal-computing time using their iPads than any other device.

iPad now favourite place to browse the web, with laptop next.

Most iPad owners have downloaded more than 20 apps.

Most people have paid for about 10 iPad apps.

Most people use fewer than 10 apps on a regular basis, suggesting that they're ignoring half or more of the apps they've ever downloaded.

The web browser is the most popular place to read news.

75% of people read books on their iPads.

Kindle books are the most popular, likely thanks to Amazon's huge selection and cross-platform compatibility.

Almost half of iPad owners surveyed have the 3G model. This is more than we had anticipated.

Of those who have 3G iPads, only a little more than half subscribe to data plans. This is where Apple's lack of a 2-year contract requirement is helpful and friendly to the consumer.

Most of our iPad owners have not bought the new MacBook Air yet. (Obviously.)

But those who have say it hasn't reduced the use of their iPad. Or they're too proud to admit it! (Ours has, for sure.)

Most say it's OK to have both an iPad and MacBook Air. We agree: We think the iPad is still much more fun, but we can't get any work done on it. Similarly, we wouldn't want to read an e-book on the MacBook, but it's great for getting work done anywhere.

Most iPad owners would rather have an iPad than a MacBook Air.

