Another Potentially Major iPad Flaw: WiFi Problems

Mike Arrington at TechCrunch has picked up on one potentially serious flaw with the iPad.



Some users are having real trouble picking up WiFi signals and/or are getting worse reception with the iPad than with comparable devices.

Here’s come comments from an Apple discussion thread:

Wifi reception seems weak with slow downloads. Getting one bar while my MBP getting a strong signal. I have an airport extreme base station (latest generation, firmware up to date). Anyone else having wifi issues?

Yes, I’m having the same issues. I reset the network settings and/or shut down and then it works great for a few minutes and then I get hung up.

My signal keeps fluctuating from strong to weak, while my MacBook and iPhone show a consistent signal at the same location.

According to Mike, this is often a hardware design issue that can’t be fixed with a software update. So if the problems are real, Apple won’t easilty be able to make it go away.

One user on the boards said he’s not having any problems. And for what it’s worth, we’re not encountering too many problems ourselves, though the signal is weaker on the iPad than a MacbookPro.

