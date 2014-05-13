Apple Is Going To Copy Microsoft And Let You Run Two Apps At Once On The IPad

Apple’s next version of iOS, its operating system for iPhones and iPads, will let you run two apps at once in a split-screen view on the iPad, according to Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac.

It will be very similar to the way Windows 8 tablets like Microsoft’s Surface let you run two apps at once. Many of Samsung’s Android tablets also let you run multiple apps at once in a split-screen mode.

Like this:

However, it sounds like there may be some limitations. It’s possible the multitasking feature will only work on Apple’s full-sized, 9.7-inch iPads like the iPad Air or fourth-generation iPad with Retina display. It may not work on the 7.9-inch iPad Mini. Also, the multitasking feature may only work if your iPad is in landscape mode, not portrait.

Apple will likely introduce the new version of iOS, iOS 8, at its WWDC developers conference on June 2. But if Apple follows its usual pattern, iOS 8 will only be available to app developers for the first few months. It will then launch publicly in the fall, probably along with a new iPhone model.

