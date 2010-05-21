Apple Sold Out Of 3G iPads Across The Country

Apple can’t supply enough iPads to meet demand, suggesting predictions from analysts that Apple will sell 2.5 million iPads this quarter could be wrong.



Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster called 50 Apple Stores to get a feel for supply. He says 74% of the stores were sold out, 26% had some WiFi models, and none had the 3G model.

If consumers want iPads they can reserve one in store and receive it 4-7 days later, says Gene. Or they can order online and receive it 7-10 days later.

As a result of these supply problems, Gene warns the Street’s increasing estimates for iPad sales might be getting ahead of themselves.

Gene is predicting 1.3 million iPads sold in the June quarter, but says he sees the potential for upside.

