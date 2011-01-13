iPad SMASHES Acer, The Netbook King

Acer, which rode the netbook wave over the past few years, just saw its U.S. market share TANK as many netbook buyers probably bought Apple iPad tablets instead.



Acer shipped 2.1 million PC units in Q4 in the U.S., representing 11% share of the PC market, according to Gartner.

That’s down sharply from a year ago — down 30% y/y in shipments — when it shipped 3 million units in Q4 for 15% market share. (The U.S. PC market as a whole declined 6.6% year-over-year in unit shipments.)

Meanwhile, Apple’s U.S. Mac shipments grew 24% year-over-year in Q4 — probably boosted by the new MacBook Air — and that number doesn’t even include iPads.

