iPad Shipments Will Hit 65 Million In 2011, Says Analyst

Looks like someone doesn’t think much of Apple’s competition. Digitimes Research says iPad shipments will be 66.38 million in 2011, based in part on reports from suppliers, or 50% more than most other estimates.



Apple‘s iPad is pretty much the only good tablet on the market right now, but in 2011 plenty of competing tablets should come out. Android tablets. Windows tablets. BlackBerry tablets. Even Palm tablets.

A big reason which would make sense to us is that building components for tablets is new and hard and that only Apple has the economies of scale with its suppliers to build great tablets, and so other manufacturers won’t be able to compete on price like they do on PCs and smartphones. And there’s no denying that the tablet market is red hot.

Now Read: The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Time Obsessing About

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.