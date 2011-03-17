Asian Scalpers Are Wiping Out Apple's Supply Of iPad 2s In New York

Photo: luccawithcheese

Chinese scalpers are lining up at Apple‘s flagship New York store on 5th avenue, buying up all the iPad 2s and then charging twice as much or sending them to China, where the device isn’t sold yet, says the Post.The story quotes a “Manhattan event planner” who is angry at this and says they should be ashamed, but here’s another way to look at it.



It’s always amazing to see entrepreneurs take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity—and beat Apple’s supply chain in the process. Clearly, there are some people who are willing to pay $2,000 to have an iPad 2 right now and these scalpers are catering to that demand. Scrappy traders have been a source of wealth for China for millenia and there’s poetic justice in them bringing the iPad 2 back to China where it is made. Kudos!

And if you’re angry that you can’t get an iPad 2 right this instant and are unwilling to pay the market price (these traders are, after all, matching supply and demand, so it is a market), take a deep breath and relax. Believe it or not, it’s not the worst thing in the world.

