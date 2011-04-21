APPLE BOMBSHELL: Terrible iPad Numbers

Photo: jencu via flickr

Apple just revealed very light iPad shipments of 4.69 million units for the first quarter.Analysts were expecting 6 million units shipped.



So far investors are shrugging off the weakness, with the stock up 2.5% in after-hours trading.

The rest of Apple’s business was humming along with iPhone shipments at 18.65 million.

Why were iPad numbers weak? Perhaps people were waiting for iPad 2, and when it finally came out Apple struggled with supply.

Update: On the earnings call, Apple said it had a sellthrough of 5.1 million iPads, it sold every iPad 2 it made. It wishes it had more to sell.

For more analysis of Apple’s earnings click here →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.