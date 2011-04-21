Will Apple Whiff On iPad Shipments Today? [POLL]

Photo: Viacom

Apple’s earnings hit today at 4 PM. We’ll have live coverage as soon as the release hits.One of the key numbers we’ll be keeping an eye on is iPad shipments.



When Apple sued Samsung it may have tipped its hand and revealed shockingly low iPad sales. In its lawsuit, Apple says, “By March 2011, Apple sold over 19 million iPads.” This suggests 4.1 million iPads sold for the quarter.

The key in that nugget is “by March 2011,” which reads to us like it’s March 01, not March 31, giving Apple another month of sales for the quarter.

iPad 2 came out March 11, and was announced March 2. This gives Apple 20 days worth of sales of the new iPad. Now, demand for iPad 2 has been very strong. Supply, has not been.

The question is: How many iPads did Apple ship? If you assume 4.1 million plus whatever it was able to sell/ship for March, where did Apple come in?

Analysts have the figure in the range of 6-7 million units. Do you think Apple will hit that number or whiff? Let us know in the poll below:

