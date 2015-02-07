iPad sales are going to get demolished this year, says the world's most accurate Apple analyst

Business Insider The iPad Air 2

KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo thinks 2015 will be a gloomy year for iPad sales.

iPad sales are likely to drop by 30% year-over-year, according to his latest report (via 9to5Mac), making it the biggest decline yet.

That drop will become evident in the first half of this year, according to KGI. The firm believes iPad shipments will drop by 52.7% quarter-over-quarter in the Q1 2015, resulting in $US10.1 million iPads sold.

Sales will continue to lose momentum in the second quarter of this year, according to Kuo, who writes in the report that iPad sales will drop by an additional 30-40%.

While Apple’s rumoured 12.9-inch larger iPad is expected to help a little bit, Kuo doesn’t think this will be enough to make an significant impact.

Kuo is the most accurate Apple analyst out there. He’s plugged into Apple’s supply chain, which is why he can make accurate predictions about which products Apple will release and what they’re sales will be like.

Although the Apple is still the world’s top tablet vendor according to the IDC, tablet sales in general are slowing. This month, worldwide tablet shipments recorded a year-over-year decline for the first time since the iPad launched in 2010.

Apple isn’t likely to be too hurt by declining iPad sales — the company is still selling boatloads of iPhones, and it just recorded its best quarter ever.

It’s unclear exactly why the world is less enthusiastic about tablets than it was five years ago. Some have attributed this to the fact that there are tons of phones with large screens that eliminate the need for a tablet. There’s also the idea that people replace tablets less frequently than phones, so they aren’t likely to sell as quickly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.