iPad RSS Reader Yanked From App Store After Pathetic New York Times Whines It "Infringes" Rights

This is how desperate the New York Times Company has become: The company is complaining that a popular iPad RSS reader, “Pulse News Reader,” infringes its rights by using its RSS feeds in a paid app, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reports.



So the NYT asked Apple to remove the app from the iPad App Store, and Apple complied. (Read the complaint here.) Now you can’t buy the app.

This is embarrassing for three reasons:

As Kara points out, Steve Jobs had just praised the app hours before in his iPhone 4 keynote.

As Kara also points out, the New York Times had given the app a mushy kiss last week, with its Brad Stone writing, “News organisations still puzzling over their iPad strategies can perhaps derive some hope from Pulse’s success–or at least its price tag.” Guess NYTCo legal and bizdev don’t read the paper.

This is a popular, harmless RSS reader which is DRIVING TRAFFIC TO NYTIMES.com, not costing the company anything. By the way, there have been paid RSS readers forever! This is ridiculous, and looks like 100% jealousy that a third-party app is way better than the New York Times’ crappy iPad app, which Steve Jobs even allegedly hates.

The developers, a couple of 20-somethings from Stanford, are going to get in touch with Apple to try to get the offending content out of the app, Swisher reports. But the fact that they have to is pathetic.

