Meet The iPad Rivals

Apple’s iPad is off to a solid start.



Users are happy. Sales are doing well, with over 1 million units sold according to ad network Chitika. Top developers are reporting good app sales.

But lurking just beyond this success is a threat from a number of competitors — a whole bunch of tech companies building tablets.

That’s why during Apple’s earnings call, COO Tim Cook said, “We think the market size for the iPad is very large and we want to capitalise on our first mover advantage.”

Unlike with the iPhone, Apple’s iPad competitors should be able to bring a credible rival tablet to market within the next year.

