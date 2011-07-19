The iPad 3 Will Have High-Res Displays From Samsung And LG

Photo: YouTube

Samsung and LG are testing high-res displays for Apple’s next generation iPad, according to Mac rumours.The displays are said to be 2048X1536, which isn’t as high as the Retina Display on the iPhone 4, but should be noticeably better than the current iPad displays.



rumours about a high-res version of the iPad 2 began a few weeks ago. If this latest rumour is true, we may end up seeing the iPad HD by year’s end.

It’s also possible the new displays will be used in the iPad 3 next year instead.

Don’t Miss: All The iPad 3 rumours We Know About So Far

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.