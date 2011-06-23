Apple Will Sell 14.4 Million iPads In Q3, According To CLSA

Photo: AP

Apple could sell over 14 million iPads in the third quarter of this year, according to Asian investment firm CLSA.It took a look at LCD screen shipment data to come up with its estimate. The consensus for Q3 iPad sales is much less than 14 million.



Here’s the CLSA note:

How many iPad’s will be sold in 3Q? The consensus is 10-12m. However, the LCD sales data implies the number should be about 14.4m. The breakdown is as follows: LG Display and Samsung shipped a combined 5.3m 9.7″ displays in May. This display size is only used in tablets. The data comes from DisplaySearch’s monthly panel shipments report. Of the 5.3m, about 4.8m were designated for Apple according to my checks, with 0.5m for other customers including HP and the Chinese “white box” market

…There is greater likelihood for significant upside in September as assembly kinks should be worked out. Keep in mind that AAPL has missed iPad consensus in 2 out of the last 3 quarters, even when supply chain forecasts were higher.

AAPL could be rejecting a large number of displays, or a significant number continue to break during final assembly; or those going into china’s whitebox market could be larger than we think. Time will tell.

