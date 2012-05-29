How To Get More Work Done On Your iPad

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks the iPad will be a bigger product than the PC in the next few years.If that happens, then the iPad will have to be able to do a lot of the stuff we’re currently doing on laptops.
Somewhat surprisingly, there are already a lot of great apps that make it possible to get a lot of work done.
From managing money to wrangling a messy calendar to sketching out a new design, there are apps more than capable of tackling your professional and personal needs.
We’ve rounded up our favourites for you here.
Mint is the go-to name for personal money management. Set goals, build a budget, and track your progress through each month.
Best of all, it's completely free.
Price: free
Tweetbot offers an interface that's as clean as it is functional. Use multitouch gestures to tweet and interact with your Twitter feed effortlessly.
Price: $2.99
Calvetica picks up where the default iOS calendar left off. customise colours, search for events, start your week on any day you want. And those features just barely scratch the surface.
Price: $2.99
Apple's response to PowerPoint has found its home on the iPad. It's never been easier to create eye-popping presentations from a tablet, then display them from the same device.
Price: $9.99
iA Writer doesn't offer many features, but that's the point. It's a bare bones text editor that eliminates all possible distraction, leaving you with nothing to do but focus on generating some words.
Price: $0.99
Resize, colour correct, and apply filters to your photos without any effort at all. There's a lot to explore and use in iPhoto, so give it a try.
Price: $4.99
We love Paper, a simple sketchbook app that's elegant and fully-featured. Create multiple notebooks and use them to jot down or draw whatever you need.
Price: free (additional brushes are available as in-app purchases)
Safari isn't perfect for everyone. Alternative browsers like Dolphin can step up where Safari falls short, making use of gestures and improved tabbed browsing.
Price: free
If you're a blogging fiend who uses the WordPress platform, give the official iOS app a shot. It makes it a breeze to publish and update your posts with text and images.
Price: free
