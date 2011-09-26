Maybe Apple Cut iPad Orders From Asia Because It's About To Make Them In Brazil, Too

Photo: ap

We woke up this morning to everyone freaking out about Apple cutting iPad orders from Asian supply chain partners.Calm down!



We learned a few weeks ago that Apple is moving some of its iPad manufacturing to a new Foxconn factory in Brazil.

From a PC Mag story: “Brazil’s Minister of Science and Technology Aolizio Mercadante confirmed that the new plant is ready to start churning out Apple’s tablet, which will begin shipping in the country in December.”

