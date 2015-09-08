The new super-sized iPad might cost as much as a MacBook

Tomorrow is likely to be Apple’s biggest event in years. Alongside the release of the iPhone 6s, the Cupertino company is also expected to release an updated Apple TV, as well as a super-sized “iPad Pro.”

There has already been a flurry of leaks and rumours about the new touch-screen device, and 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman now has a number of new details on what it might contain.

Business Insider hasn’t confirmed the claims independently, and Apple almost never comments on rumour and speculation, but Gurman has a very good track record when it comes to Apple leaks.

He reports that the device is going to be pricey — costing, at the high end, as much as the current-generation MacBooks do. That’s £1,049 in the UK, and $US1,299 in the US. For reference, the base-model iPad Air 2 costs just £399/$US499, and the most expensive model is £559/$US699.

So what are you getting for your money? We’ve previously heard that it will have a 12.9-inch screen, significantly larger than the standard iPad’s 9.7-inch display. It’s also supposed to support stylus input, and be thinner than its predecessor.

However, Gurman says that the iPad Pro will not ship with a stylus — you’ll have to pick it up separately — and neither will it come in a rose gold colourway, which is rumoured for the iPhone 6s. But it will apparently allow users to run two apps simultaneously in split-screen mode, and features a powerful A9X chip. The cheapest model will reportedly come with 64GB of storage — four times that of base-model current iPads.

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch a Bluetooth keyboard that will be compatible with the iPad Pro, meaning that while the tablet may cost as much as a MacBook, it may also have almost all of the same functionality as one.

The device should go on sale (via pre-order) in October, and ship in November.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 6s is expected to be an iterative improvement on its predecessor. Leaks suggest it will look outwardly very similar, but feature a pressure-sensitive “Force Touch” screen and a new camera.

The Apple TV is likely to become more of a home multimedia centre, and may feature voice controls powered by Siri. There are also reports it will have a new focus on gaming.

