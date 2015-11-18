There's a weird glitch with the software on the iPad Pro

Apple The iPad Pro is a larger tablet aimed at creative professionals.

If you’re having trouble using the iPad Pro’s software keyboard you aren’t alone, 9to5Mac reports.

A strange oversight by Apple means that the auto-capitalisation feature and the Pro’s new keyboard layout don’t work well together, causing typos.

The new iPad Pro comes with the standard iPad keyboard with an additional number row at the top, like a MacBook QWERTY keyboard. This new row offers both numbers and characters (such as 1/!, 2/@, etc.) which doesn’t play well with the auto-capitalisation feature in iOS.

When a user tries to access a character, such as an exclamation mark, by pressing the shift key, it is cancelled out by auto-capitalisation meaning that they get a “1” instead.

9to5Mac gives the example of tweeting at someone. If you tried to tweet “@maxslaterrobins Hi!” you would actually type “2maxslaterrobins Hi!” The same is true for anything else that leads with a special character, such as currency.

Disabling auto-capitalisation is the only way to fix the issue until Apple releases a software patch. The hardware keyboard that comes with the Pro isn’t affected.

The keyboard glitch comes after multiple other problems with the iPad Pro, including a big delay on the shipping times for Pencil and Smart Keyboard accessories and a charging issue that makes the device useless.

