Since Apple first announced that it would release a “Pro” version of its iPad, the company has been touting its professional capabilities for artists. So, we brought in a professional advertising artist to see if it suited his professional needs.

Produced by Corey Protin. Additional camera by Chris Snyder.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.