The iPad Pro is a good first generation device. The hardware is good, the software can cope, and the accessories are above average (even if they take five weeks to arrive).
Overall, the reviews were positive, with praise coming from everyone who tried the device, even if it can’t replace your laptop just yet.
Development of the iPad Pro 2 has likely already started (based on Apple’s traditional development cycle) and will be unveiled sometime in the third quarter of 2016, bringing a better all-round device that can do more for longer.
Here’s what we’d like to see in the iPad Pro 2:
3D Touch is the pressure sensitivity feature that launched on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. Without changing the look or feel of the iPhone, 3D Touch can measure how hard a user is pressing, activating features based on this. Apps, for example, can 'peek' and 'pop,' showing some information before opening fully.
The iPad Pro launched without 3D Touch making it one of the features that should make it into the second version. Combined with the Apple Pencil and all of the creativity apps for the iPad, 3D Touch could bring new uses for the big tablet.
Developers are increasingly displeased with Apple's approach to the App Store which could result in a lack of high-quality apps if left unsolved. Big developers, such as Microsoft and Adobe, are building apps but small-name developers are feeling under-served.
Any developer that isn't pleased with Apple's offerings could always jump ship to Windows 10 and make apps for the Surface Pro, which supports both tablet and desktop apps.
Apple needs to reach out to developers and work on refreshing the App Store.
Apple claims that the iPad Pro gets ten hours of internet usage which is on par with the MacBook and MacBook Air.
However, the iPad Pro is an on-the-go device designed to be used on the move, whether that's on a train, in a park or on a beach. A report suggested that Apple had made the battery in the iPad Pro smaller to accommodate larger speakers, a trade-off that some may not appreciate when the tablet runs out of battery.
The Apple Pencil has been widely reviewed as good, but with room for improvement. The Pencil only lasts 12 hours when writing, according to Apple, which, even when combined with fast charging, can be a pain if you're on-the-go and without the ability to sketch.
The Pencil's roll-out has also been mired by a severe lack of stock which has seen shipping times slip to five weeks in major markets, such as the U.K and U.S.
Apple is marketing the iPad Pro as a device that could, in certain situations, replace your laptop. To do this, the company is selling a $169 (£115) Smart Keyboard that doubles as a case.
The keyboard is different from a MacBook keyboard insofar as the keys have little travel. The experience, as reviewers have noted, is not quite as good as a laptop.
To solve this, the iPad Pro 2 should be accompanied by two new keyboards: a more traditional keyboard and the current Smart Keyboard. Microsoft also offers two different keyboard types, allowing users a choice.
Keeping the same version of iOS on the iPhone and iPad has its merits, such as broad app support for both platforms, but the experience -- especially the home screen -- looks odd on a 12.9-inch 2732x2048 pixel display which has the same amount of pixels between apps as the first generation iPhone screen had in total.
Rejigging the iPad Pro's operating system would result in a better experience that would make the tablet into a serious laptop replacement. Microsoft's Surface Pro, for example, has the Windows 10 home screen which can be filled with Live Tiles, apps, and so on. This stands in stark contrast to the iPad which can show 20 apps and not much else.
The iPad Pro was found to be as powerful as last year's MacBook Pro and this trend should continue with the iPad Pro 2.
Apple CEO Tim Cook argued that no one wants a PC anymore, but this can only be true if tasks that would normally be done on a desktop can be done on a tablet.
Adding more RAM and a faster CPU will make the iPad Pro 2 better and will allow developers more freedom to experiment.
The iPad Pro comes with a Lightning connector, like the Air and mini. However, in order to be a laptop replacement, adding a USB Type-C port — like the MacBook — is a big step forward.
The Lightning port has a variety of adapters available but being able to use a USB stick or another peripheral without one would increase the usefulness, and independence, of the Pro.
The iPad Pro comes in two storage options: 32 and 128GB. This leaves out a key option: 64GB. The price difference between the two models is $150 (£220) which leaves a perfect gap for a mid-tier iPad Pro 2 for those who think 32GB is too small but doesn't need 128GB.
Using a second display helps with productivity, especially for desktop-specific tasks. The Surface Pro 4 — and Surface Book — can run a second screen but the iPad Pro lacks the ability, hindering it in its task of being a laptop replacement.
Adding support for a second display would require tweaking both iOS and the Pro's hardware (adding a whole new port) but would increase the functionality among power users who are willing to spend upward of $799 (£649) on a tablet.
