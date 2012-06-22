How To Put Your iPad On Privacy Lockdown

Photo: Dylan Love
An iPad is only as secure as you make it.If you’re doing something requiring any level of secrecy or protection, try these suggestions to keep your data from getting into the wrong hands.
You’re always better safe than sorry.
You can enable a quick 4-digit passcode as one means of preventing people from getting into your iPad. Go to Settings > General >Passcode Lock to set it up.
It you'd rather use more than four digits and include some letters in there as well, you can enable this too. Go to Settings > General > Passcode Lock and disable Simple Passcode.
To help keep communications private, you can use an app called Black SMS to exchange encoded iMessages with your friends as long as you both know the keyword to decrypt them.
Price: $0.99
Applocker, for jailbroken iPads only, lets you password protect individual apps on your device.
It's available on Cydia for $0.99.
Private Data functions as a password-protected 'locker' for whatever data you want to keep in it.
Price: free
If you enable private browsing, Safari won't record a history of web pages you visit. Go to Settings > Safari to enable it.
Kensington makes security cases for iPad that let you lock it to a desk or table, making sure someone doesn't walk off with it. They go for $52 on Amazon.
