iPad Owners Spend An Hour Or More Reading A Single Magazine On The Device

Some magazines have been killing it when it comes to iPad app sales. Others not so much.



But it looks like the readers who have bought iPad apps for their favourite mags are spending a lot of time on them.

Mediaweek has a few stats:

Zinio, which publishes digital editions for magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Car and Driver, estimates that iPad owners who download its clients’ magazines are spending at least 80 minutes with each issue.

Readers of the same magazines are spending half that time reading digital issues on their computers.

Condé Nast says owners of the GQ iPad app, the first one the publisher created, are spending about 60 minutes reading the magazine on the device.

By comparison, data from MRI shows that print magazine readers spend about 70 minutes a day with their favourite mags.

Readers also are accessing digital magazine editions more often on the iPad than on computers.

Apple so far has been tight-lipped about providing information on app usage.

But as MediaWeek points out, advertisers are:

…clamoring to know far more, like how much time readers are spending with their ads, how many are clicking on them, what the demographic profile of the app’s readers is, and if they’re already print readers of the magazines.



“If the iPad is being offered as equal to if not better than print, I would hope that the time spent is at least the same as the time they spend with the print issue,” said Debbie Sklar, who buys print for Horizon Media.

